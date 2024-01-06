[Watch] Pakistan captain Shan Masood gifts Babar Azam’s signed jersey by team to retiring David Warner after 3rd Test

In a heartwarming gesture, Pakistan captain Shan Masood, on behalf of his team, gifted Babar Azam’s signed jersey to the retiring David Warner after the third Test in Sydney on Saturday, January 6.

In a video doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Masood asked Warner to join him on stage during the post-match presentation ceremony. The duo then shook hands and posed for the camera with the jersey.

Masood said:

“If we could just give as a token of appreciation and as a parting gift to David Warner. If he can come up to the stage, please. We just thought the whole squad would give you Babar Azam’s shirt as a gesture as a parting gift, and we wish you all the best in your future endeavours.”

Warner replied:

“Thank you so much!”

Watch the video below:

In his last Test, Warner scored 34 and 57 as Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets to complete a 3-0 whitewash.

For the unversed, Warner made his Test debut against New Zealand in 2011. The left-handed batter ended his illustrious career with 8786 runs in 112 Tests at an average of 44.6, hitting three double centuries, 26 tons and 37 half-centuries.

The swashbuckling opener has also bid adieu to ODIs, finishing with 6932 runs in 161 games at an average of 45.01, including 22 centuries and 33 fifties.

The 37-year-old enjoyed a terrific year with the Australian team, which won two ICC trophies this year – the World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup - beating India in both games.

Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets in David Warner's farewell Test in Sydney

Australia gave a fitting farewell to David Warner by winning the third and final Test against Pakistan by eight wickets in Sydney.

Batting first, Pakistan put up 313 in 77.1 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal and Agha Salman scoring half-centuries. Rizwan and Jamal smashed 88 and 82, respectively. Australia captain Pat Cummins bagged a fifer, while Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets.

In response, Australia were bundled out for 299, giving the tourists a slender 14-run lead. Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh slammed half-centuries. Aamer Jamal starred with the ball for Pakistan, taking 6-69, while Agha Salman took two wickets.

In response, Pakistan were bowled out for 115 in their second innings. Saim Ayub (33) and Babar Azam (23) got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Josh Hazlewood emerged as the pick of the Australian bowlers, finishing with 4-16, while Nathan Lyon took three wickets.

In response, Pakistan’s Sajid Khan dismissed Usman Khawaja for a duck, but David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne laid the foundation for Australia’s third consecutive win in the series.

The visitors once again failed to win a Test in Australia since 1995.

