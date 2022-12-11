[WATCH] Pakistan fans slams Babar Azam from stands with 'Zimbabar chants' on Day 3 of 2nd Test vs ENG

Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced the wrath of national team supporters from the stands during the third day of the second Test against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Earlier on Day 3, Harry Brook scored his second hundred of the series, and England captain Ben Stokes added 41 as their second innings folded up at 275. Pakistan were set to chase 355 in a period of almost two and a half days.

With regular opener Imam-ul-Haq taken to the hospital for MRI scans on his right hamstring, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan opened the innings alongside Abdullah Shafique.

The pair stitched up 66 runs with some high-level intensity displayed in their stroke play against England spinners Jack Leach and Joe Root in the early overs.

As Rizwan and Shafique flourished in their business, England talisman James Anderson was brought into the attack right after the lunch break.

Anderson did his job by separating the pair with the dismissal of Rizwan, which was the third time the former got the better of the Pakistan gloveman. Babar arrived at No.3 for Pakistan but could hardly play a longer innings.

England pace bowler Ollie Robinson was successful in shattering the Pakistan skipper's defense for the second time in the Test. Babar could only add one run after facing 10 balls in the chase.

While Babar was on his way back to the pavilion, a section of Pakistan fans took a dig at his low score as chants of "Zimbabar" could be heard in a video clip posted on social media by a user.

Watch the full video of the incident here:

Second Test poised at the end of Day 3

Pakistan were 198 for 4 at the stumps after Imam and Saud Shakeel revived their innings through an imperious 108-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Shakeel was unbeaten at the end of the gameplay, while Imam was caught by Joe Root off Jack Leach's bowling. Pakistan need 157 more runs to win the game, and England are six wickets short of sealing the series.

