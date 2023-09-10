Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman extended help to the ground support staff members at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo after rain interrupted the proceeding during the match against India on Sunday (September 10). He won the hearts of several fans with the wonderful gesture.

India batted first after losing the toss in the second Super Four match of Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan. Shubman Gill (58) and Rohit Sharma (56) gave a magnificent start to India with a 121-run opening partnership.

Gill looked in rhythm from the beginning and played aggressively. Rohit took his time as Naseem Shah troubled him with probing swing bowling with the new ball. He played out that phase and then took the attack to the opposition with scintillating strokeplay.

Both of them reached half-centuries before departing in successive overs. Rain then arrived when India reached 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with Virat Kohli (8* in 16 balls) and KL Rahul (17* in 28 balls) at the crease.

As rain was pelting down, Fakhar Zaman assisted the ground staff by helping them carry the covers into the ground.

He has not been amongst the runs at all: Aakash Chopra on Fakhar Zaman

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently pointed out that Fakhar Zaman has not been among the runs in the recent past. He analyzed that the southpaw has been getting good starts by hitting a couple of boundaries but has not been able to convert them into big ones.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Fakhar Zaman has been really silent. He has not been amongst the runs at all. He hits two or three fours, he is not looking that bad while batting but hasn't scored runs and I remember he scored a lot of runs in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. He got out to a no-ball, which won't be bowled this time."

He added:

"If you dismiss Fakhar from one end with the new ball, Babar will have to come to bat early at No. 3. You have to ensure that Fakhar Zaman's bad form continues. Put pressure on him and he will commit a mistake."

Do you agree with Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.