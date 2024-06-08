[Watch] Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi's friendly interaction with Indian fans in New York

Pakistan bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi recently interacted with a few Indian fans in New York. The star pacer is in the city with his national team to participate in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Men in Green's campaign in the tournament commenced this past Thursday (June 6) with a shocking Super Over loss against USA.

The match initially ended in a tie after 40 overs. USA then won the game by five runs in the super over to remain unbeaten after playing two group matches. After a disappointing start, Pakistan is now gearing up for a massive challenge, as they will face Team India on Sunday (June 9) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Their Super 8 qualification chances will take a hit if they lose this game.

Ahead of the high-octane clash, an X user shared a video to give a glimpse of Shaheen Afridi's interaction with a couple of Indian fans. In it, the pacer could be seen sitting with the fans and indulging in a friendly conversation.

"They looked flat everywhere" - Mohammad Kaif criticizes Shaheen Afridi and company for Pakistan's loss vs USA in T20 World Cup

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif recently analyzed Pakistan's performance in their opening match of the 2024 T20 World Cup against the United States. He opined that the batters gave them a chance with a total of around 160, but the bowlers let the team down with a poor show.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kiaf said:

"Runs were scored. They somehow reached 160 and they could have trapped the USA. They have Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi - they have the bowling. However, the bowling was also bad. They looked flat everywhere. A pressure game is not their strength. No one can teach how to remain disciplined in a big match."

Elaborating on his point of view, Kaif continued:

"In the 19th or 20th over, there was a drive to mid-off and if Shaheeh Shah Afridi had taken that catch, they would have won the match. In the Super Over, Mohammad Rizwan, the keeper, was giving runs through overthrows. Their problems are discipline, fielding and disintegrating under pressure. These are their very old problems. Pakistan's biggest problem is their fielding. "

Do you think Pakistan can rectify their errors and make a comeback in the World Cup with a victory against India? Let us know in the comments section.

