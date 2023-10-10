[Watch] Pakistan players train intensely in the nets ahead of their 2023 World Cup clash vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

Pakistan players practiced intensely in the net session ahead of their 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad. The two Asian sides will clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday (October 10). The match will commence at 2:00 PM (IST).

The Babar Azam-led side has made a winning start in the tournament as they defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs at the same venue last Friday. Their top-order flopped in that contest, but Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan hit half-centuries in the middle-order to ensure their side reached a decent total.

International Cricket Council (ICC) took to their official Instagram handle on Tuesday to give a glimpse of Pakistan's net session ahead of their match against Sri Lanka.

Watch it below:

"Babar Azam's last big knock came against Nepal"- Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's batting unit ahead of Sri Lanka match

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently previewed the upcoming 2023 World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He pointed out that Pakistan's top order has been failing for some time now and is putting pressure on the middle order.

He reckoned that the team management might look at other options, like including Abdullah Shafique in the side, as he did well in the lone opportunity he got during the Asia Cup.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"The openers are not scoring runs at all. You can't even remember the last time the openers scored runs. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq will have another chance here, play well here at least.

He continued:

"Let's be fair, even Babar Azam's last big knock came against Nepal. That was August, September had not even started. Babar Azam has also not scored runs since then. Will they think about something else? They also have Abdullah Shafique in the squad and he did well in the one match he played in the Asia Cup."

