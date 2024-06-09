[Watch] Pakistan's Mohammad Amir rocks India with double strike during T20 World Cup 2024 match

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir put India in massive trouble with his double strike by sending back Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja on successive deliveries. The Men in Blue lost seven wickets even before getting to the three-figure mark.

Pant was batting really well on 42 and probably needed to stay till the end. However, he decided to hit a delivery from Amir through the line down the ground and couldn't get hold of it as the ball stopped a bit into the pitch.

Babar Azam completed a simple catch inside the circle as Rishabh Pant could only get elevation and no distance whatsoever. On the very next ball, Ravindra Jadeja pushed a bit at another ball that stopped a bit and found the fielder at short covers, departing for a golden duck.

Mohammad Amir was brilliant in his four overs, picking up two wickets and conceding just 23 runs.

Shocking batting collapse sees India bowled out for 119

At 89/3, India would have thought of reaching somewhere around the 160-170 run mark with the firepower they had in the ranks. However, Pakistan managed to trigger a sensational batting collapse that caught the Men in Blue off-guard.

The pitch had been two-paced and Suryakumar Yadav found that out as he was caught at mid-off trying to clear Mohammad Amir. Haris Rauf then came back into the attack to pick up the wicket of Shivam Dube, before Amir's double strike put the batting side firmly on the back foot.

Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj could only push the total to 119 before getting bundled out. The Men in Blue could still make a match out of this due to the two-paced nature of the surface, but they will be gutted for losing their last seven wickets for just 30 runs.

