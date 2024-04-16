[Watch] Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan interacts with New Zealand players ahead of 5-match T20I series

Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan interacted with Kiwi players during New Zealand's headshots session ahead of the upcoming five-match T20I series between the two sides.

Rizwan engaged in a conversation with New Zealand batter Tim Robinson, who earned his maiden call-up for the Pakistan T20Is. They were seen discussing bats in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCK) on its official social media handles.

"Pre-series bonding over bats: Mohammad Rizwan interacts with New Zealand players."

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan toured New Zealand for a five-match T20 series. Under the leadership of pacer Shaheen Afridi, the Men in Green suffered a 1-4 defeat in the rubber. They would hope to produce a better result this time around at home.

Mohammad Rizwan has a chance of becoming the fastest to 3000 T20I runs

Mohammad Rizwan has performed admirably for Pakistan in white-ball cricket. He is currently ranked No. 3 in the ICC Rankings for T20I batters.

The right-handed batter has a great chance to break Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's record. Kohli and Babar are the joint-fastest to 3000 runs in the shortest format of the game. The two crossed the milestone in 81 innings.

Rizwan's tally stands at 2981 runs in 78 innings. He needs just 19 runs from two innings to become the fastest to 3000 runs in T20Is. The 31-year-old was Pakistan's second-highest run-getter in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand, amassing 184 runs from five innings at an average of 46.00.

Babar Azam is set to return as Pakistan's white-ball captain with the forthcoming home series. He relinquished captaincy across formats following the team's heartbreaking group-stage exit at the 2023 ODI World Cup last year.

Shaheen Afridi was named the new T20I skipper following the ace batter's exit. However, the speedster was replaced after just one series, with the PCB and selectors reappointing Babar as Pakistan's limited-overs captain.

