[Watch] Pakistan team touch down in USA ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

The Pakistan men's national men's team have arrived in the United States ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, beginning on June 1 in the West Indies and USA. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the video of the same on their social media handles.

Led by Babar Azam, the Men in Green will open their campaign against the USA on June 6 in New York. The 2009 T20 Champions have had their preparations dented after losing the T20I series to England 0-2, with the remaining two matches abandoned due to inclement weather.

The tourists especially faced criticism for their performance in the final T20I, given they managed only 157 in 20 overs after being 59/0 at one stage of the match.

"We are very excited for World Cup" - Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who resumed the leadership role during the series against New Zealand, stated that the confidence in the team is quite high at the moment. The 29-year-old also claimed to be enjoying the game.

Speaking on AB de Villiers' YouTube Channel, Babar said:

"I am just taking one day at a time, I am not thinking where I am going, or which age I would stop myself. Right now, I am just playing my own game and I enjoy my every single time. I just love to play cricket. Yes, we are going for the World Cup and the hope is very high. The confidence is very high and we have a good team, we have good players. Good batters and senior players have stepped up and this helps a lot. We are very excited for World Cup."

Babar Azam's runs will arguably be crucial if the national team is to lift the trophy. Their high-voltage clash against Team India is on June 9 in New York.

