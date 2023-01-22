Watch: Parshavi Chopra bamboozles Vishmi Gunaratne with incredible delivery in U-19 Women's T20 World Cup

Parshavi Chopra bowled one of the best deliveries in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup to scalp Vishmi Gunaratane's wicket during the game between India and Sri Lanka earlier today.

India cruised to a comfortable win in the clash against Sri Lanka. The Islanders were asked to bat first at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. India brought their 'A' game to the table and restricted their opponents to 59-9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Vishmi Gunaratane was the top run-scorer for Sri Lanka with a 28-ball 25. She smacked two fours in her knock before Parshavi Chopra scalped her wicket. Leg-spin bowler Chopra bowled a googly that deceived Gunaratane and hit her stumps.

You can watch the video of that dismissal here:

Vishmi Gunaratne attempted to convert the ball into a full toss and danced down the track to nullify the spin. However, she missed the ball and was bowled around her legs.

Fans have loved the dismissal, as the Instagram reel of Parshavi's googly has earned close to 100,000 likes on ICC's Instagram page.

Parshavi Chopra steals show in game between India and Sri Lanka

Parshavi Chopra starred in India's win against Sri Lanka earlier tonight in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup.

The leg-spinner bowled a dream spell of 4-5 in four overs to help the Indian team keep the Islanders down to 59. Mannat Sanjeev Kashyap took two wickets, while Titas Sadhu and Archana Devi picked up one wicket apiece for India.

Chasing a modest target of 60, India won the game in 7.2 overs with as many as seven wickets in hand. Soumya Tiwari was the top-scorer for India with an unbeaten 15-ball 28. Dewmi Vihanga gave Sri Lanka a fighting chance with a three-wicket haul in the second innings, but the target proved to be too small in the end.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes