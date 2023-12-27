[Watch] Pat Cummins' incredible caught & bowled sends back Abdullah Shafique against the run of play in AUS vs PAK 2nd Test

Australian captain Pat Cummins once again led by example and made things happen just when Pakistan looked in complete control of their innings during Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Abdullah Shafique looked comfortable batting on 62 and it was going to take something special to remove the opener. It was provided by Cummins as he showed brilliant reflexes to complete a tough return catch.

Shafique tried to drive a delivery from Cummins down the ground, but couldn't middle the ball. The mistimed ball came straight towards the Aussie skipper and he got down in time with to complete a good catch.

Pat Cummins was understandably thrilled as he roared in delight, while Abdullah Shafique could only watch in disbelief and then trudge back to the pavilion.

Pat Cummins puts Australia back in the game with massive wicket of Babar Azam

The Australian captain didn't stop after picking up Shafique's wicket as he struck gold in the very next over by sending back the prolific Babar Azam for just one run. Pat Cummins had a wicket under his belt and was bowling with his tail up and got a delivery to nip back off the seam from a good length.

Babar tried to defend without really covering the line for the nip-backer and the ball crashed into the stumps after going through the gap between his bat and pad. Just like Shafique in the earlier over, Babar Azam could only look in disbelief and make the long way back to the shed.

Pakistan did really well to bowl Australia out for just 318 and at 124/1, it looked for the first time in the series that the visitors were in control. However, this double-strike from Cummins has brought Australia back into the contest and it showed why the Australian skipper is rated as one of the best bowlers in the in modern day cricket, especially in the longest format.

