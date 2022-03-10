[Watch] Pat Cummins plots as Alex Carey walks straight into the pool

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins plotted a scene that coaxed teammate Alex Carey to walk straight into the pool at the team hotel in Karachi.

The Aussies took a much-needed break from training after a draw in the first Test at Rawalpindi. They were having fun beside the pool when Carey walked straight into the pool.

The wicketkeeper-batter was chatting with one of his teammates when he accidentally fell into the pool with his bag and phone in hand. Cummins recorded the scene and shared it on his official Instagram handle.

Cummins added a couple of emoticons to the caption while sharing the video and wrote:

"@alexcarey_5 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

The hilarious video went viral on social media. Former Australian speedster Brett Lee also commented on the post and pulled Carey's leg.

"😂😂😂 his phone will be ringing wet 😂," Lee wrote on Cummins' post.

Ace all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also came up with a hilarious comment, saying that the phone could last for 29 minutes under the water. He wrote:

"Phone can last 29 mins in the water kez… you’re sweet 🤙🏻 @ellis106 @aaronfinch5@alexcarey_5."

Carey was also seen getting rid of his phone first after he gathered himself after falling into the pool.

"It's clear they've made an effort to nullify our pace attack" - Pat Cummins on Rawalpindi wicket

The Rawalpindi turf came under the ICC's scanner after only 14 wickets fell over five days as both sets of batters made merry.

However, Pat Cummins, the No.1 Test bowler, was not concerned about his side's inability to pick up wickets, saying the wicket was designed specifically to nullify Australia's pace attack.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau

cricket.com.au/news/rawalpind… "We can't prepare a fast pitch or a bouncy pitch and put the game in Australia's lap. It's important that when we play at home, we play to our strengths." #PAKvAUS "We can't prepare a fast pitch or a bouncy pitch and put the game in Australia's lap. It's important that when we play at home, we play to our strengths." #PAKvAUS cricket.com.au/news/rawalpind…

Addressing the press at the end of the Test match, Cummins said:

"Turning up to a pitch that's probably not a traditional pitch you would get here in Rawalpindi, and it's probably clear they've made an effort to try and nullify the pace bowling."

He added:

"I think that's a positive. And, sub-continent conditions, coming away with a draw it's not a bad result."

Both teams will be eager to take the lead in the series when they lock horns in the second Test in Karachi, starting March 12.

Edited by Bhargav