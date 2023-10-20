Australian captain Pat Cummins took a stunning catch at mid-wicket to dismiss his counterpart Babar Azam for just 18 in the 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan on Friday (October 20) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

It was a crucial moment in the chase as Babar is the linchpin of the Pakistan batting line-up. He has also been the number-one ODI batter in the ICC rankings for some time now.

Pakistan got off to a good start in the chase of 368 as Abdullah Shafique (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (70) put on a 134-run opening partnership. Marcus Stoinis then dismissed both of them in his successive overs to bring Australia back into the contest.

Babar Azam tried to take his side forward after a solid foundation in the company of Mohammad Rizwan. He got off the blocks with a couple of well-timed boundaries and looked in rhythm.

On the second ball of the 27th over bowled by Adam Zampa, Babar looked to hit a boundary over mid-wicket fielder. However, he could not get the required elevation. Pat Cummins dived to his right and completed a magnificent catch to pull the curtains on Babar Azam's innings.

You can watch Pat Cummins' catch in the video below:

"I feel Babar Azam will have to change his personality" - Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently opined that Babar Azam should take more responsibility and lead the way for his side by being more aggressive, as their current top order does not play that way.

Speaking during an interaction with Sportskeeda, Gambhir said:

“I feel Babar Azam will have to change his personality, his game and, importantly, his mindset. Pakistan have had a history of attacking batters - Shahid Afridi, Imran Nazir, Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail.

"In the present top three, everyone bats in a similar mode. If someone has to take responsibility, it has to be their captain, who bats at No. 3."

Gambhir explained his perspective, adding:

"There is no point looking at stats. You may become Pakistan’s leading run-getter but legacy is created by winning tournaments, not individual records.

"Wasim Akram took three wickets in the 1992 World Cup final. He did not pick up a five-fer but everybody talks about it because they won the World Cup."

Do you agree with Gautam Gambhir's views above? Sound off in the comments section.