[Watch] Pat Cummins takes a stunning high catch to send back the dangerous Quinton de Kock in AUS vs SA semi-final

Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins combined to take the big wicket of Quinton de Kock in the second semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

In the sixth over, Hazlewood bowled a typical good-length delivery outside the off-stump to de Kock. The South African wicketkeeper, trying to break the shackles after a slow start, tried to hit through the line. The ball bounced more than he expected and came off the splice of his bat to go straight and high in the air.

Cummins on mid-on kept his eyes on the ball and back-stepped to position himself under it, stretched his hands high, and grabbed it, falling in the process.

The wicket was a result of sustained pressure from the Australians. Mitchell Starc got Temba Bavuma out in the first over and since then, he and Hazlewood just held their lengths. They were helped by their fielders, especially David Warner at cover-point, who saved boundaries and didn't let any easy singles.

When de Kock played that shot, South Africa's run rate was just around 1.5 runs per over without any boundaries.

Josh Hazlewood becomes the highest wicket-taker vs Quinton de Kock in ODIs

This was the eighth time Hazlewood got de Kock out in ODIs. It is the most for the South African keeper-batter against any bowler. He now averages just 15.75 with a strike rate of 4.36. The second-most successful bowler against de Kock is New Zealand's left-arm seamer Trent Boult, who has gotten him out five times.

The pressure has continued since the dismissal. Runs have been hard to come back and at the time of writing, South Africa had only managed one boundary in the game. Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen have a big job on their hands.

