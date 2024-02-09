[Watch] Pathum Nissanka smashes 6 & 4 to become first Sri Lankan to score a 200 in SL vs AFG ODI series opener

Pathum Nissanka slammed one six and a boundary to become the first-ever Sri Lanka batter to score a double-century in the 50-over format during the first ODI against Afghanistan in Pallekele on Friday (February 9).

Batting on 190, the right-handed batter first slammed a six over deep mid against Gulbadin Naib in the penultimate over. He then slammed a boundary off Fareed Ahmed Malik in the last over to reach his double hundred.

Nissanka remained unbeaten 210 runs off 139 balls at a strike rate of 151.08, with the aid of eight sixes and 20 boundaries. It was the third-fastest double century recorded in ODI cricket, after Ishan Kishan (126 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (128). Nissanka reaching the feat in 136 deliveries.

He also registered the highest individual score for Lanka in the 50-over format, overtaking Sanath Jayasuriya's 189 off 161 balls against India at Sharjah in 2000.

Overall, nine players have scored double-centuries in ODIs. The list includes Rohit Sharma (thrice), Martin Guptill, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Fakhar Zaman, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Glenn Maxwell and Sachin Tendulkar. The latter had scored the first ODI double-ton, scoring 200* against South Africa in 2010.

Pathum Nissanka’s double century helps Sri Lanka set a 382-run target for Afghanistan in the 1st ODI

Pathum Nissanka’s double century helped Sri Lanka post 381/3 in their allotted 50 overs. Other than him, Avishka Fernando slammed run-a-ball 88, including three sixes and eight boundaries. Together, the duo put on 182-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Nissanka also added a 120-run stand with Sadeera Samarawickrama for the third wicket. The latter chipped in with 45 off 36 deliveries, hitting one six and four boundaries.

Fareed Ahmed Malik bagged two wickets for Afghanistan, while Mohammad Nabi picked up one.

The two teams will next face in the second ODI at the same venue on Sunday (February 11).

