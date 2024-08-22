[Watch] Prabath Jayasuriya cleans up Harry Brook with a ripper in the ENG vs SL 2024 1st Test

England vice-captain Harry Brook was dismissed by Prabath Jayasuriya on Day 2 of the first Test match against Sri Lanka on Thursday, 22nd August. The match is being played at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

The dismissal occurred on the first delivery of the 40th over. Prabath Jayasuriya was bowling in his second spell to a well-set Harry Brook on strike. He pitched the ball outside the off stump and got the ball to turn back in, taking the off stump along and accounting for the English Vice-Captain's wicket.

Here is the video of the dismissal:

Expand Tweet

Trending

The 25-year-old Brook had a good first essay with the bat in hand, registering his 9th half-century in Tests. He was dismissed for 56 runs off 73 balls, leaving England at 187/5 after his dismissal.

England continue to bat in pursuit of taking the lead on Day 2 of the ENG vs SL 1st Test

Sri Lanka celebrating the fall of an English wicket (File image via Getty)

After being asked to bowl first, hosts England did a terrific job with the ball in hand as they managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 236. They could have wrapped up the Sri Lankan first innings sooner, having the visitors reeling on 6/3, but vital half-centuries from skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (74) and debutant Milan Rathnayake (72) ensured that the Islanders had put up a good enough total on board.

England started strong on Day 1, with the new opening pair of Dan Lawrence and Ben Duckett adding 22 runs in four overs before bad light stopped play. They shared an opening partnership of 30 runs before Ben Duckett was dismissed. Soon after, England's stand-in captain for the series, Ollie Pope was dismissed cheaply, with the hosts finding themselves on 40/2.

Crucial knocks from Joe Root (42), Dan Lawrence (30), and a half-century from Harry Brook (56) ensured that the hosts were still hanging in there with the bat in hand. For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando returned with three wickets, while Prabath Jayasuriya and Vishwa Fernando picked up a wicket each.

At the time of writing this article, England are on 220/5 at the end of 49 overs. Wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith (46*) and Chris Woakes (17*) are in the middle for the hosts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️