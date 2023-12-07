[Watch] Prithvi Shaw back in the nets after long injury lay-off

Talented young Indian batter Prithvi Shaw seems to be progressing really well in his recovery from a knee injury as he was recently seen doing batting practice in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

In a video posted by Shaw on his Instagram story, the opener was seen doing light knocking, trying to find the middle of the bat. He was concentrating on getting behind the line of the ball using good footwork.

Here's what he wrote on his story, expressing how glad he was to be back in action:

"What a feeling after three months ❤️"

Delhi Capitals have shown faith in Prithvi Shaw for another season

Shaw scored just 106 runs in the eight innings he played in the IPL 2023 season in a truly disastrous campaign for the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, amidst all the rumors of him being released, Delhi have retained the youngster for another season.

Just before the knee injury, Shaw was sensational for Northamptonshire in the domestic one-day competition and scored 429 runs from just four innings. He will look to replicate the same form once he is back fully fit.

The Capitals have retained Rishabh Pant as well. But with no clarity yet on how long it could take for their captain to make a comeback, Delhi will want the likes of Shaw to step up and have a massive run-scoring season.

Players retained by DC: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar.

Players released by DC: Rilee Rossow, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya and Aman Khan.