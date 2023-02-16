WATCH: Prithvi Shaw loses cool as he defends himself against female fan armed with baseball bat

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw apparently lost his cool while defending himself and his friend’s car from a baseball bat.

In a video doing the rounds on the internet, the Mumbai batter could be seen stopping a female fan, who reportedly attacked the car with a baseball bat.

Here's the video of the said incident:

As per NDTV, an argument erupted over selfies between fans and Shaw on Thursday (February 16). The fight began at a luxury hotel near Mumbai airport. A man and his female friend approached the cricketer for selfies.

After clicking a few pictures, Shaw refused to click more. He had to call the hotel manager, who got the fans removed. After leaving the building, fans armed with a baseball waited outside for Shaw to take revenge. They chased the player and his friends before breaking the car’s windshield at a traffic signal near Oshiwara. They also demanded Rs 50,000 by blackmailing him for a fake police case.

A couple named Shobit Gupta and Sapna Gill have been named in the complaint. They, however, have refuted the charges and accused the 23-year-old of assaulting them in the first place. The report added that Sapna has been kept in the Oshiwara police station.

Prithvi Shaw to next play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

On the work front, Prithvi Shaw will next be seen in action for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.

The swashbuckling opener will look to deliver for the franchise in the absence of regular captain Rishabh Pant. The wicket-keeper batter escaped a life-threatening car accident in December last year and faces a long road to full fitness.

Last year, Shaw amassed 283 runs in ten IPL games at a strike rate of 152.97. He has scored 1588 runs in 63 games, including 12 half-centuries.

Delhi Capitals squad - IPL 2023

Indians: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel (uncapped), Sarfaraz Khan (uncapped), Yash Dhull (uncapped), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (uncapped), Pravin Dubey (uncapped), Vicky Ostwal (uncapped), Lalit Yadav (uncapped), Aman Khan (uncapped), Mukesh Kumar (uncapped)

Overseas: David Warner, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw

