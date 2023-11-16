[Watch] Pumped up Tabraiz Shamsi runs around the pitch after clean bowling Glenn Maxwell

In perhaps one of the best moments of the 2023 World Cup, South African left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi went on an amazing celebratory run after clean bowling Australia's Glenn Maxwell in the ongoing second semi-final in Kolkata.

Maxwell came to bat under peak pressure with Australia at 133/4 after 22 overs, needing 213 for victory. He saw off a few deliveries and Shamsi guessed exactly when the Aussie would go after him and bowled a short-of-length ball that turned into Maxwell in the 24th over.

Maxwell tried to go for a wild pull-slog over the leg side but was early and the ball sneaked under his bat and crashed the stumps. Shamsi, pumped up, ran a full circle around the pitch celebrating with other South African fielders around him.

Check the video here:

This was the fifth wicket of Australia's innings for a score of 137. Earlier, the wrist-spinner had gotten Marnus Labuschagne out for 18 (31).

Aiden Markram drew the first blood for Australia by sending back David Warner (29 off 18). Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj followed suit by taking the wickets of Mitchell Marsh (0 off 6) and Travis Head (62 off 48), respectively.

Shamsi's wicket gives South Africa hope, Coetzee turns on the heat again

Glenn Maxwell's dismissal allowed South Africa some more breathing room in their defense of the low total but it still felt like damage control. After Travis Head and David Warner's rollicking start, South Africa were always playing catch-up.

That was accentuated when Steve Smith and Josh Inglis put up a 34-run stand. Without too many risks, the duo kept rotating the strike. But then, with Australia just 39 runs away, right-arm pacer Gerald Coetzee got the crucial wicket of Smith with a brilliant short ball, helped by a stunning catch from Quinton de Kock.

This, at the time of writing this piece, looked like the last opening for South Africa in the match.

Catch the action here.