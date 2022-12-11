[WATCH] R Ashwin begins practice for Test series against Bangladesh

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has joined the squad in Chattogram ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. While the senior bowler was not picked for the team's white-ball assignments post the T20 World Cup 2022, he continues to be an integral part of the Test side.

The Men in Blue are on the lookout to make the most of their penultimate series in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. They are currently placed fourth behind Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

A positive result in the Test series, which marks their last away campaign in the cycle, will do Team India a world of good before facing the Men in Yellow at home in a grueling four-match Test series. Apart from the historic Border-Gavaskar trophy, a place in the WTC finals may also be on the line in March 2023.

With the ODI series being wrapped up on Saturday, December 10 in favor of Bangladesh, the two sides have commenced preparations for a set of red-ball matches. The BCCI shared a brief glimpse of Ravichandran Ashwin bowling in the nets as he prepares to play his first Test match since March 2022.

Take a look at the video posted by the BCCI right here:

Ashwin was not part of the playing XI in Team India's last Test, which came against England in July 2022. However, with subcontinent conditions on offer, the Tamil Nadu-born bowler is expected to walk into the side.

He will potentially have Axar Patel as his spin bowling partner since Ravindra Jadeja is expected to miss the Test matches as he recovers from his knee surgery.

India-Bangladesh Test series to begin on December 14

The two teams will kick-start the Test series at the same venue where the third ODI was played. They are scheduled to return to the capital city for the second and final Test, which will also conclude the tour in effect.

It is to be noted that Team India are yet to lose a Test match against their neighbors. The last meeting between the two sides in whites, which marked the first pink-ball Test to be played in India, ended in a comprehensive win for the Virat Kohli-led side in late 2019.

As far as the last meeting on Bangladesh soil is concerned, the two sides played out a draw in a rain-marred encounter in Fatullah seven years ago.

The two sides will lock horns in the first Test of the series on Wednesday, December 14 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Who will win the Test series between India and Bangladesh? Let us know what you think.

