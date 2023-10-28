[Watch] Rachin Ravindra smashes a maximum to complete second World Cup century in NZ’s narrow loss vs AUS

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra smashed a maximum to bring up his century against Australia in their 2023 World Cup match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday, October 28.

He completed his hundred during the 37th over of the Blackcaps' run chase. Glenn Maxwell bowled a flighted delivery on the stumps, Ravindra kneeled and muscled it towards deep mid-wicket.

Watch the video below:

This was Ravindra's second World Cup century, having scored one against defending champions England in the tournament opener. The left-handed batter scored 116 runs in 89 balls, including five sixes and nine boundaries. He was eventually caught by Marnus Labuschagne off Pat Cummins.

Ravindra has now become the third-highest run-getter in what is his first ODI World Cup with 406 runs in six matches at an average of 81.20, including two tons and as many half-centuries, with the best score of 123* versus England. As far as his bowling is concerned, the left-arm spinner has also picked up three wickets in the tournament.

Rachin Ravindra’s century goes in vain as New Zealand lost to Australia by five runs in World Cup clash

Rachin Ravindra’s fighting ton went in vain as New Zealand lost to Australia by five runs on Saturday, October 28.

Batting first, Australia finished at 388 in 49.2 overs. Trent Boult and Glenn Phillips picked up three wickets apiece, while Mitchell Santner scalped two. Matt Henry took the final wicket by dismissing Mitchell Starc to end Australia’s innings.

Travis Head starred with the bat for the five-time champions, scoring 109 off 67, including seven sixes and 10 boundaries. David Warner also chipped in with 81 off 65, including six maximums and five fours, to continue his dream run with the bat in the World Cup. The duo shared a 175-run partnership for the first wicket.

In response, New Zealand managed 383-9 in 50 overs. Apart from Ravindra, James Neesham (58 off 39) and Daryl Mitchell (54 off 51) did well but failed to take the Kiwis past the finish line.

Adam Zampa once again emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Australia, finishing with figures of 3/74, while captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets apiece. Glenn Maxwell took the prized scalp of Glenn Phillips.

The Blackcaps have now lost two back-to-back games after registering four consecutive wins. They have slipped to third place in the points table behind South Africa and India. The Kiwis will next face South Africa at the MCA Stadium in Pune on November 1.

Click here to check out the full NZ vs AUS World Cup scorecard.