[Watch] Radha Yadav takes a breathtaking catch to send Deepti Sharma packing in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals' Radha Yadav took a breathtaking catch to dismiss UP Warriorz all-rounder Deepti Sharma in the fifth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday (March 7).

While chasing a formidable target of 212, UP Warriorz lost three wickets inside the powerplay, with skipper Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire, and Shweta Sehrawat walking back to the dugout.

Warriorz all-rounders Tahlia McGrath and Deepti Sharma joined forces to provide some stability for their team. While Deepti struggled to connect with the ball, McGrath smashed the likes of Tara Norris and Jess Jonassen.

Watching her batting partner take giant strides, Deepti tried to increase her scoring rate as well. The southpaw struck Shikha Pandey's fuller length delivery outside the off stump down the ground. Radha Yadav, who was stationed at long-on, ran and put in a massive dive forward to take a stunning low catch.

Radha, one of the best fielders on the Indian circuit, showed her quality with the stunner to end the 40-run stand between Deepti and McGrath.

Earlier in the chase, Jess Jonassen got the wickets of Healy and Navgire in the fourth over as both batters mistimed their shots. Sehrawat edged one to wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia off Marizanne Kapp's bowling as UP were reduced to 31 for 3 in the initial stages.

Meg Lanning hits back-to-back fifties to power DC to 211/4 in WPL 2023

After her brilliant 72 against RCB in the second WPL fixture, Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning carried her spectacular form into the contest against UP Warriorz.

Lanning, along with Shafali Verma, got Delhi off to a brilliant start with their opening stand of 67 runs, despite the latter only contributing 17. The Australian struck a 42-ball 70 with the help of 10 fours and three sixes to muster successive fifties in the WPL.

Jess Jonassen played a handy cameo of 42 runs in 20 balls and Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten (34*) for the second time in the tournament as the Capitals crossed the 200-run mark in consecutive matches.

