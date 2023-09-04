[Watch] Rahkeem Cornwall's bat drop celebration after reaching a jaw-dropping 45-ball century in CPL 2023

Barbados Royals (BR) all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall smashed a breathtaking century off just 45 deliveries to propel his side to a stunning run chase against the St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNP) at the Kensington Oval on Monday.

The moment was made further special with the bat drop celebration by the batter after reaching the milestone with a single down to the long-on region. The scintillating knock, consisting of four boundaries and 12 maximums, was the joint third-fastest century in CPL history behind only Andre Russell (40 and 42-ball 100s).

Cornwall smoked a straight six to get to 99 off Benny Howell before the single to reach his ton in the 15th over.

Here is the video of the century moment and the following bat drop celebration:

Entering this game, Rahkeem Cornwall endured a dismal season, averaging a lowly 14.60 with the bat and a lone wicket with the ball in five games.

The destructive batter averages only 21.65 in his T20 career but boasts an incredible strike rate of over 150. Last season, Cornwall played a vital role in the Royals finishing atop the points table with 242 runs in nine games.

Although still to play for the West Indies in the white-ball formats, the off-spinning all-rounder has featured in ten Tests for the side. He has two half-centuries with the bat and as many five-wicket hauls in his Test career.

"Today is my son's birthday" - Rahkeem Cornwall on the celebration

Rahkeem Cornwall scored his maiden T20 century against St.Kitts.

A visibly delighted Rahkeem Cornwall dedicated his match-winning century in the CPL 2023 clash against St.Kitts to his son, who celebrates his birthday today.

The 30-year-old was unstoppable, scoring 102 off 48 deliveries before retiring hurt. His knock helped Barbados chase down an improbable target of 221 in just the 19th over with eight wickets in hand.

At the post-match presentation, Cornwall thanked his two sons for backing him and dedicated the knock to them.

"The pitch was really good. (on celebration) Today is my son's birthday. I dedicate my hundred to my two sons; they back me from day one. I always back myself to give the team a good start," Cornwall said.

"The crowd keep me going, especially every time I hit a six, they cheering hard. I just had to give something to them to cheer about. I think once I got past the half stage, I think I could go big. I would say thanks for the support (to the fans) and thanks to my family," he added.

Skipper Rovman Powell provided the finishing touches to the run chase with an unbeaten 49 off 26 deliveries. The victory has the Royals back in the top four of the points table, with three wins and as many losses after seven games.

Meanwhile, a shell-shocked St.Kitts remains winless after eight games, with their only two points coming from no-results.