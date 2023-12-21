[Watch] Rahul Dravid’s son Samit plays attractive strokes during his 98-run knock in Cooch Behar Trophy

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid’s son Samit starred with 98 off 159 balls while representing Karnataka against Jammu & Kashmir in a Cooch Behar Trophy (U19) match in Jammu recently. A video featuring some strokes from his innings has gone viral on social media.

Samit’s impressive knock featured 13 fours and a six as Karnataka won the match against J&K by an innings and 130 runs. In the video that has been shared widely on social media, Dravid’s son can be seen playing some very attractive shots.

As per a report in Times Now, J&K batted first in the Cooch Behar Trophy game and scored 170. In Karnataka’s innings, Samit came into bat at No. 5 and added 233 runs for the fourth wicket with Karthikeya KP. The latter top-scored with 163 off 175 balls.

Courtesy of Samit and Karthikeya’s fine batting efforts, Karnataka declared their first innings on 480/5 in 100 overs. J&K failed to make Karnataka bat again and ended up losing the contest by an innings margin.

Dravid and wife Vijeta had attended one of Samit’s earlier matches

Earlier, Dravid and wife Vijeta were seen attending their son Samit’s Cooch Behar Trophy match against Uttarakhand at the SDNRW Ground in Mysuru. Dravid was on a break from national duty and took the opportunity to watch his son play. A picture of the same had gone viral on social media.

Samit scored 27 and 28 in Karnataka’s previous match against Uttar Pradesh in the Cooch Behar Trophy.

Speaking of Dravid, he would take charge of the Indian team during the upcoming Test series in South Africa. India would play two Test matches against the Proteas. The first will be the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 to December 30. The second Test will be played in the New Year at Newlands, Cape Town from January 3-7.

Meanwhile, the ODI team led by KL Rahul will face the Proteas in the decider at the Boland Park in Paarl on December 21.

