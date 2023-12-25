[Watch] Rahul Dravid welcomes Virat Kohli with a warm embrace as he commences practice for Boxing Day Test vs South Africa

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid welcomed Virat Kohli with a warm embrace as he rejoined the squad after a mini-personal break.

The star batter linked up with the Indian contingent in Centurion and has commenced training in the nets for the first Test against South Africa. SuperSport Park in Centurion will host the match, which will begin on Tuesday, December 26.

One of the fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a small video to give a glimpse of the moment between Kohli and Dravid during India's practice session. Virat Kohli can be seen entering the field in his training gear up to the coaching staff, where Dravid greets him with a hug.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"You have to move on in international cricket"- Rahul Dravid on dealing with the loss of 2023 World Cup final

In a press conference ahead of the Test series against South Africa, Rahul Dravid opened up about the disappointment in the team camp following the heartbreaking loss and stressed the need to move on in international cricket.

He revealed the spirit of the players is high, and they are looking forward to playing the Test series in South Africa. Dravid said:

"It was a disappointment but you have to move on in international cricket with a series coming up which will all add up in the end to trying to qualify for another ICC event in 2025. There's not enough time to stay down. You got to pick yourself up and I think we have done that really well. I think the spirit in the camp has been superb. All the guys that have come in are really excited to play this series."

On the challenges for Team India on the tour, Rahul Dravid continued:

"Batting here is really difficult. But we need to ensure that we don't lose any session badly. Even if we are second best in some, we need to fightback and get those crucial partnerships. 20 wickets do fall here and it is the extra 50-60 runs that the batters need to make to really make a difference. Whoever bats better will win I feel."

Do you think India can win their first-ever Test series in South Africa this time? Let us know your views on the matter in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App