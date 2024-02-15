[Watch] Rajat Patidar gets out to a loose shot in 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Rajat Patidar had another dismal outing with the bat in the third Test India-England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Patidar made his Test debut in the second match in Visakhapatnam. He replaced KL Rahul in the playing XI after the latter was ruled out due to an injury, which also kept him out of the third Test. Patidar registered scores of 32 and nine across the two innings.

His poor form continued as he got out after scoring five runs in the ongoing Test. Rajat Patidar walked out to bat with India reeling at 24/2 and Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill back in the dressing room. The Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer looked assured of his defense early on but was undone by a Tom Hartley delivery that got stuck on the wicket.

The left-arm spinner bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump that gripped and turned sharply after hitting the deck. Patidar was taken aback by the extra bounce and the ball lobbed to the cover fielder, who took an easy catch.

Watch the clip here:

Rajat Patidar's dismissal saw India go down to 33/3 after choosing to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill also failed to make a mark in the first session of Day 1.

Since then, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have done well to stitch together a partnership and revive India's innings. At the time of writing, India are at 71/3 with the skipper unbeaten on 43.

India and England's Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, and James Anderson.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App