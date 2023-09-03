[Watch] Rakheem Cornwall smokes 101m six onto the roof in the BR-SLK CPL 2023 clash

West Indian all-rounder Rakheem Cornwall smashed a massive 101-meter six onto the roof of the Kensington Oval in the Barbados Royals vs St.Lucia Kings Caribbean Premier League (CPL) clash on Saturday, September 2.

Chasing 196 for victory, Cornwall gave the Royals the rapid start they needed. He struck a boundary and six off consecutive deliveries before launching the 101m maximum. It was a slower delivery from medium pacer Matthew Forde, which the 30-year-old waited before muscling a pull onto the roof.

Below is the video of Cornwall's monstrous strike:

Unfortunately for Cornwall and the Royals, the fun did not last much longer as he was dismissed in the next over by Alzarri Joseph for 18 (14).

Cornwall has endured a horrendous season thus far, averaging 14.60 with the bat and picking up a lone wicket in five games. With 242 runs in nine games, the all-rounder had played a vital role in the side finishing atop the points table and reaching the final in CPL 2022.

At the international stage, the 30-year-old has played ten Tests for the West Indies, including the recent series defeat against India.

"A tough day at the office" - Rovman Powell

Johnson Charles top-scored for the St.Lucia Kings.

Barbados Royals skipper Rovman Powell conceded that his side endured a dismal day at the office following their 90-run defeat against the St.Lucia Kings in CPL 2023.

Winning the toss and fielding first, the Royals' bowlers were carted all around the park by openers Colin Munro and Johnson Charles. The duo added 97 in the first ten overs for the opening partnership to propel the side to a mammoth 195/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Royals surrendered meekly, getting bowled out for a paltry 105 in the 18th over to continue their inconsistent season.

At the post-match presentation, Powell lamented another crushing defeat, which came not long after their 133-run defeat to Trinbago Knight Riders.

"A tough day at the office. Nothing went well for us. We thought the wicket will get better and it did. But we couldn't bowl or bat well. If you keep on losing games badly, you need to sit down," he said.

With this setback, the Royals slipped to fifth on the points table, with two wins and three losses (one no-result) in six games. On the other hand, St.Lucia continued their impressive run and moved to the top of the table with eight points in six games.

The Royals will be back in action when they take on the St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots in a bottom-of-the-table clash on Sunday, September 3.