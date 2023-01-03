[Watch] Rampant Suryakumar Yadav plays some stunning shots in first nets session as India's vice-captain

India's vice-captain for the T20Is against Sri Lanka, Suryakumar Yadav, was seen sweating it out in the nets session ahead of their first match at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, January 3.

The Mumbai batter played some incredibly-timed orthodox shots and that showed just how good a form he was in as the ball just rocketed off his bat even when he presented a forward defense or a gentle cover drive.

Gradually, as the nets session progressed, 'SKY' was seen playing his trademark 360 degree shots. The fact that he practices these shots in the nets is one of the main reasons why it comes off so perfectly during matches.

Here's a video posted by BCCI on Monday with the Indian vice-captain looking in ominous touch:

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to raise the bar higher in 2023

Arguably the best T20 batter in the world at the moment, Suryakumar Yadav amassed a staggering 1164 runs in 31 T20Is in 2022 at a strike rate of more than 180 and an outstanding average of 46.56. It is safe to say that he is one of the front-runners for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

However, 2023 presents him with arguably bigger opportunities. SKY has been picked for the ODI series against Sri Lanka despite not quite being able to make his mark in the one-day format.

If he manages to score consistently in limited opportunities, he could well have a genuine chance of making it to the 2023 World Cup squad. With the showpiece event set to be played in India, his ability to dominate the spinners could be crucial for the hosts.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

