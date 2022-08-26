Asia Cup 2022: [WATCH] “Preparation on big day tomorrow” - Rashid Khan hits mind-boggling sixes, attempts helicopter shots in the nets

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's superstar cricketer, has begun preparations for the Asia Cup opener against Sri Lanka on August 27 in Dubai.

The spin maestro spent quality time in the nets to hone his power-hitting skills and ensure his all-around performance in the tournament.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rashid was seen hitting massive sixes as he tried to nail helicopter shots during the practise session.

Sharing the clip, Rashid Khan wrote:

“Preparation on big day tomorrow.”

The star all-rounder has been enjoying impressive form in the last few matches. He scalped 3/25 against the London Spirit in The Hundred. He also took three wickets for Afghanistan in the last two games of the five-match T20I series against Ireland.

The Gujarat Titans star will be crucial to his team’s success in the Asia Cup as they chase their maiden title in the Asia Cup. Afghanistan is placed alongside Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Group B of the tournament.

“I was so shocked”- Rashid Khan recalls watching Virat Kohli in the nets during IPL

Rashid Khan might have drawn inspiration to bat well from Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli. In a recent interaction with Sawera Pasha, the all-rounder recalled how he was shocked at Kohli’s dedication during a net session in the IPL. He said:

"During the IPL, we had a match the next day against RCB. In the nets, I was just counting the time Virat was out there. To be honest, he batted for two and a half hours.

"Main aisa hairan hua (I was so shocked). Our nets were finished and still, he was there batting. The next day he scored around 70 against us. His mindset is very positive.”

Afghanistan Squad for Asia Cup: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari.

Edited by Neelay Yadav