[Watch] Rashid Khan cleans up Mark Wood as Afghanistan stun England in 2023 World Cup fixture in Delhi

Afghanistan have created history as they secured their first win over England in any format in the 2023 World Cup in Delhi. Lead spinner Rashid Khan picked up the final wicket of Mark Wood to register a 69-run victory over the defending champions.

The moment occurred in the 41st over of the innings as Rashid came to bowl his final over. The youngster, who had already claimed two wickets, landed the final nail in the English coffin by castling Wood as he went for a wild slog.

Afghanistan well and truly were in jubilation as they pulled off a stunning heist against England.

Jos Buttler and Co. were in trouble from the outset as they lost Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root within 10 overs in their pursuit of 285. The likes of Buttler, Livingstone, and Malan also couldn't make substantial contributions, leaving Harry Brook to do the bulk of the work.

While Brook top-scored with 66, he was left with too much to do on a tricky surface against the opposition's spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi.

Afghanistan's massive opening stand set things up for a match-winning total

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran. (Credits: Twitter)

It was the Afghan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran who well and truly set things in motion for their side. The duo added 114 for the first wicket before England pulled things back in the middle overs.

Keeper-batter Ikram Alikhil's 66-ball 58 was critical in the context and so was his partnership of 44 with Mujeeb. Mujeeb, who picked up three wickets in his 10-over spell, hammered 28 off only 16 deliveries with three fours and a maximum. Rashid also contributed a breezy 23, with Gurbaz top-scoring with 80.

England will inevitably feel the pinch and will be under pressure ahead of facing South Africa on October 21 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be massively relieved after going winless in the 2019 World Cup in England. It is their first World Cup win since beating Scotland in the 2015 edition.