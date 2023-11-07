[Watch] Rashid Khan pulls off incredible no-look six off Mitchell Starc in AUS vs AFG 2023 World Cup clash

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan's six-hitting ability knows no bounds, with the right-hander pulling off an incredible no-look six in the 2023 World Cup clash against Australia in Mumbai on November 7.

Rashid came in during the 46th over with Afghanistan in a terrific position at 233/5 and provided a late flourish. Rashid had already moved to a brisk 19 off 12 entering the final over against Mitchell Starc.

He smashed a boundary and a maximum in the first three balls of the over before the no-look flat batted whack over the deep square leg region into the stands. It was a short delivery from Starc, which Rashid swatted from a crouching position despite seeming to not look at the ball during contact.

Not for the first time has Rashid Khan produced a magical six reliant on his impeccable timing.

Rashid Khan remained unbeaten on 35 off 18 deliveries with two fours and three maximums to propel Afghanistan to a formidable 291/5 in 50 overs.

Opening batter Ibrahim Zadran was the star with the bat, scoring Afghanistan's first-ever World Cup century and his fifth in ODIs. The talented 21-year-old batter mixed caution with aggression in equal proportion before a final flourish to finish on 129* off 143 balls.

Afghanistan look to win their first-ever game against Australia

Ibrahim Zadran's unbeaten century has given Afghanistan a chance of upsetting Australia.

Having lost all three ODIs and the lone T20I against Australia, Afghanistan will look to win their first game over the five-time world champions.

Included in their defeats are the 275-run and seven-wicket hammering in their two ODI World Cup meetings in 2015 and 2019, respectively. The ever-improving Asian side's hopes of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup semi-finals remain in their own hands. The Afghans will sail through if they win their final two games against Australia and South Africa.

After losing the first two games, Afghanistan have won four of their last five games to be sixth in the standings with eight points in seven matches. A win against the Aussies will see both teams level on the points table in third and fourth places with a game each to go.

Winning the toss and batting first, Afghanistan built their innings through a solid second-wicket partnership of 83 between Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah. Apart from the duo, the other batters contributed with valuable 20s before the finishing act by Rashid Khan.

While Afghanistan plays its final game against South Africa, Australia will finish its round-robin stage with an encounter against Bangladesh.