[Watch] Ravi Bishnoi traps Roston Chase to pick up his 1st international wicket

Youngster Ravi Bishnoi marked an outstanding start to his international career, picking up two wickets in his second over in the first T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens.

However, the Rajasthan cricketer did not begin the game in the best of fashion. In the sixth over of the game, Bishnoi grabbed a good catch in the outfield off Yuzvendra Chahal only to step onto the boundary ropes even before he realized.

But the 21-year-old leg-spinner made up for it with two wickets in an over, dismissing Roston Chase on the second ball of the 11th over before getting the better of Rovman Powell on the penultimate delivery.

After a couple of close shaves in his first over, Ravi Bishnoi trapped Chase right in front. It was the googly and the West Indian batter didn't read it properly.

He planted his front leg forward and played for the wrong line. Although they went for a review, ball-tracking showed the ball was hitting leg-stump.

Watch the clip here:

Bishnoi was ecstatic as the other teammates came by and congratulated him on his maiden international wicket. India skipper Rohit Sharma was also spotted motivating the young cricketer.

Ravi Bishnoi registers figures of 2/17 on his international debut

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Very impressive debut from Ravi Bishnoi. 17 dots in 24. The direction can get better (6 wides) but lots to like. Very impressive debut from Ravi Bishnoi. 17 dots in 24. The direction can get better (6 wides) but lots to like.

As mentioned earlier, the U19 World Cup winner backed Chase's wicket with another in the same over. Rovman Powell tried to unleash a slog sweep against Bishnoi but found Venkatesh Iyer on the boundary.

While the leg-spinner was a bit erratic, bowling six wides, Bishnoi was spot on with his googlies and the odd ones that went straight. He did an extraordinary job with the ball, returning with figures of 2/17 in his quota of four overs.

While the Caribbean outfit lost wickets at the other end, Nicholas Pooran continued to muster runs from the other, bringing up a brilliant half-century.

West Indies are well-placed at 125/5 in 17 overs, with skipper Kieron Pollard accompanying Pooran in the middle.

