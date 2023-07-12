[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin cleans up Tagenarine Chanderpaul with an absolute ripper

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin once again showed why he is absolutely world-class especially against left-handers as he cleaned up West Indies opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the ongoing first Test at Dominica on Wednesday.

Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite had seen off the new ball burst from the Indians, but Ashwin's craft was too good for the young southpaw. Ashwin, from around the wicket, got the ball to drift into Chanderpaul. The youngster did the right thing by going forward and trying to defend.

However, the ball just held its line and rattled Tagenarine Chanderpaul's stumps. The southpaw almost seemed in disbelief as he kept on looking at his stumps and wondered just how that ball went past his defense.

Here's a video of Ravichandran Ashwin's magical delivery:

Ravichandran Ashwin once again stepping up for India when it mattered

Ravichandran Ashwin wasn't a part of India's World Test Championship (WTC) final playing XI but immediately struck for them in an overseas Test just when they needed it.

Mohammed Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat did ask a few questions, but after opting to bat first, it just seemed like the West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul had gotten off to a decent start. However, Ashwin has sent both the openers packing through some high-quality spin bowling.

The veteran off-spinner first got Chanderpaul with an absolute beauty and then built pressure on Brathwaite at the other end. The West Indies captain just went for a wild slog to release some pressure, but could only hit it straight up and Rohit Sharma completed a pretty simple catch at short covers.

After being asked to bowl first, India will be pretty satisfied with the way things have panned out. They would be keen to take at least one more West Indies wicket before the two teams head for a lunch break.

