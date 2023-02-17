Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin completes 100 Test wickets against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ravichandran Ashwin completed 100 Test wickets against Australia during the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, February 17.

The off-spinner achieved the feat when he dismissed Alex Carey for a duck in the 47th over. The turn and bounce on offer took Carey by surprise. The southpaw played it straight into the hands of Virat Kohli at slip, who grabbed the sitter, leaving Australia at 168/6.

Watch the dismissal below:

With the wicket, Ashwin became only the second Indian bowler to complete 100 wickets against Australia, just behind former India captain Anil Kumble (111). The veteran needed only three wickets to achieve the feat.

#INDvAUS Another day at office and another milestone for @ashwinravi99 Do you reckon Australia is his favourite opponent?

With eight wickets in the first Test, Ashwin broke the record for the second-most wickets against Australia by an Indian in Tests (95). Team India won that game by an inning and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series.

The Tamil Nadu spinner needs only one wicket to eclipse Australian spinner Nathan Lyon’s tally of 461 wickets. He will also be keen to become the eighth cricketer and second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619) to complete 500 wickets in Tests.

Ravichandran Ashwin removes Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to put India in the driving seat

Ravichandran Ashwin took three quick wickets against Australia after the visitors elected to bat on Day 1. He removed quality batters Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. While Labuschagne (18) was dismissed leg before wicket, Smith (duck) was caught behind the stumps by wicketkeeper KS Bharat.

#TeamIndia #INDvAUS Marnus Labuschagne Steve Smith @ashwinravi99 gets big wickets in one over

For the uninitiated, he scalped 21 wickets during Australia’s last tour of India in 2016-17, which India won 2-1. The 36-year-old will look to ensure the hosts win the ongoing Delhi Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy once again.

It's worth mentioning that the hosts are yet to lose a Test series against Australia in their last four Test series at home. Australia's last win in India came in 2004/05.

As far as the match is concerned, Australia are 180/6 after 51 overs, with Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins at the crease.

