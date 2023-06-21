[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin holds onto stunning catch to send Sanjay Yadav back in TNPL 2023 clash

Ravichandran Ashwin showed incredible athleticism as he pulled off a terrific catch to send Sanjay Yadav packing in Dindigul Dragons' thrilling 1-run victory over Chepauk Super Gillies. This TNPL 2023 clash took place on Wednesday, June 21.

The Dragons skipper turned around at short mid-wicket and ran after the ball when Sanjay slogged a Varun Chakravarthy delivery miles into the sky on the second ball of the 14th over.

Keeping his eyes on the ball throughout, Ashwin flung himself onto it and pouched it safely while falling over before he let out a huge roar of delight.

Here's a video of Ashwin's terrific catch that went a long way in his side scripting a thrilling victory at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul:

Dindigul Dragons win third consecutive game in TNPL 2023

In the first of a mid-week double-header in Dindigul, the Dragons were asked to bat first by joint-defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies. Despite a flying start, they lost their way considerably before a 30-ball 44 by Adithya Ganesh and a 13-ball 31-run blitz by Subodh Bhati took them to a competitive 170/9.

In response, the Super Gillies were aided by a 72-run partnership for the third wicket between Baba Aparajith and skipper Narayan Jagadeesan. The latter was trapped in front by Chakravarthy, who then removed the dangerous Sanjay Yadav before Aparajith took matters into his own hands.

The game went down to the wire and despite Aparajith clubbing Chakravarthy for two sixes in the 18th over, he perished for 74 as he attempted a third. 12 runs were needed off the last over bowled by P Saravana Kumar, which then came down to 3 required off the last ball.

In an inspired move, Ashwin had a short third man as well as a deep third man placed very fine. As it turned out, Rahil Shah tried to pull the ball but got a top-edge which fell before the fielder at deep third man as he picked it up on the bounce. Rahil could only manage a single before being run out as the Dragons pulled off a stunning victory to remain unbeaten after three matches.

