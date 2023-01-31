[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin in an intense practice session as Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia approaches 

Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently took part in an intense bowling practice session ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia.

Team India have had the upper hand over the past few years in their fierce rivalry against Australia as they have won the Border-Gavaskar trophy in each of the last three series, twice in Australia and once in India in 2017.

Ashwin has played a significant role in those series for Team India. The onus will once again be on him to lead the home team's bowling attack against a solid visiting Australian batting unit.

The Tamil Nadu tweaker last took the field during the Test series against Bangladesh in December. After a mini break, the stalwart is now back to nets and is training hard for the Australian series.

You can watch his recent bowling training session below:

"This is a lovely sign for Indian cricket"- Ravichandran Ashwin reacts after his Indian teammate Ravindra Jadeja makes a much-awaited comeback after injury hiatus

Ashwin opened up that Ravindra Jadeja's successful comeback from a long injury lay-off is wonderful news for Team India. Jadeja played a Ranji trophy match last week to prove his match fitness ahead of the Australian series.

The star all-rounder led Saurashtra's side against Tamil Nadu at the Chepauk Stadium and returned figures of 7/53 in the second innings to announce his comeback in style.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin conveyed his views on Jadeja's comeback and said:

“Things are turning around. Who are going to return - Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. Jadeja came to his second home in Chepauk to test his fitness and play a Ranji Trophy game. Jadeja has picked up a seven-fer for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu."

He added:

“This is the home ground for Jadeja when he turns out for CSK. But this is also Tamil Nadu’s home ground. He has picked seven wickets in the second innings. This is a lovely sign for Indian cricket. He will also enter scheme of things for the ODI World Cup.”

The blockbuster BGT Test series will commence on February 9 with the first match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

