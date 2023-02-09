Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin and Marnus Labuschagne's on-field rivalry in Nagpur Test sets the tone for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Indian ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne were engaged in on-field banter during Day 1 (Thursday, February 9) of the Nagpur Test.

While Ashwin could be seen warning the Aussie batter about the spin and bounce. Labuschagne also got into the act as they set the tone for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

For the uninitiated, Ashwin has dismissed Labuschagne twice in head-to-head contests.

Luckily, Labuschagne and Steve Smith survived the first session against Ashwin as Australia posted 76/2 at Lunch.

This came after Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami reduced the visitors to 2-2 in just 2.1 overs. Both Aussie openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja departed for just one run.

Ravichandran Ashwin is on verge of completing 100 Test wickets against Australia

Ravichandran Ashwin enjoys a great record against Australia in the Tests. So far, the off-spinner has scalped 89 wickets in just 18 Tests against the Aussies, including six fifers. He scalped 21 wickets during Australia’s last tour of India in 2016-17.

Besides bowling exploits, Ashwin can be a handy batter in the lower order. He has scored a couple of half-centuries against Australia.

“It is not going to be easy facing Ashwin” – Sanjay Manjrekar warns Australia

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has warned Australia of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"It is not going to be easy facing Ashwin. The thing that I admire about Ashwin, we all talk about his variations and everything, but we forget one very important thing about Ashwin, especially in Indian conditions and that is the accuracy with which he bowls.”

He continued:

“You just have to find a way to survive the first few minutes and I have seen it happen with some foreign batters. When they survive, they just find a way to play on such pitches.”

Manjrekar added that Ashwin rarely bowls bad balls. He said:

"Ashwin rarely bowls a bad ball. If you are not accurate on turning pitches, it gives the batter room to play shots.”

