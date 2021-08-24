Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin's daughters wrestle in the corridor of the hotel in Leeds

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is currently with his wife and two daughters at Headingley ahead of the third Test. During India's current tour of England, family members accompanied the cricketers to the UK. As it is a long tour, this has helped the Indian cricketers to stay in good spirits when they are away from the field.

Ashwin's wife, Prithi Narayanan, shared a short clip through an Instagram story to give fans a glimpse of their kids having fun at the hotel. Ashwin's children can be seen wrestling on the floor in the corridor of the hotel.

Prithi Narayanan captioned the post:

"Wrestling round 3."

You can watch the story here.

Ashwin is yet to play a game in the current series against England. He missed out on the first two Tests as India chose to go with four pacers and one all-rounder. It is highly unlikely that India will replace him with Ravindra Jadeja at the moment. He might only get drafted in if the team management feels that the pitch at Headingley might assist spin.

"Anything is possible" - Virat Kohli on including Ashwin in the playing XI for the third Test

Speaking at a pre-match media conference on the eve of the third Test, Virat Kohli did not disclose the team combination. However, he did not rule of including Ashwin in the squad.

The Indian skipper revealed he was surprised not to see more grass on the pitch for the third Test. Kohli added that the team management would evaluate conditions thoroughly before deciding on the team composition on Wednesday.

“We are quite surprised with the surface here, expected it to be spicier. I thought there would be more grass on the pitch. Anything is possible (when asked about Ashwin’s chances of making the XI). We always name a 12, and on the match day, we will have a look at the pitch and evaluate what it has to offer on Day Three or Day Four and will accordingly go ahead with the right combination.”

