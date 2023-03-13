[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin shares a hilarious reel featuring Ravindra Jadeja after the duo won the player of the series award together

Team India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin entertained the fans by sharing a funny reel on Instagram after the fourth Test against Australia ended in a draw on Monday. He appeared in it along with his spin twin, Ravindra Jadeja.

The spin duo jointly received the player of the series award after India clinched the Border Gavaskar Trophy by winning the series by a 2-1 margin.

Ashwin scalped 25 wickets and topped the wickets chart, while Jadeja occupied the second position with 22 wickets. Both also contributed with the bat by scoring some useful runs lower down the order across the series.

After the match, Ravichandran Ashwin took to his official Instagram handle and posted a hilarious reel. Fans can catch a glimpse of Ashwin and Jadeja enacting a funny Bollywood scene in the short reel, which ends with the Oscar-winning Indian song 'Naatu Naatu' at the end.

He captioned it:

And the #Oscar goes to… 😂 Video credits to the one and only @imsohamdesai from my Vaathi coming reel fame.😂😂🤣

"It's great to share this space with him and bowl so many overs in tandem" - Ravichandran Ashwin on his bowling partnership with Jadeja

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that Jadeja usually keeps things simple and allows him space to do innovative things on the other end.

When asked about their successful bowling partnership in Test cricket, Ashwin said:

"We were having a 'mic-cheers' just before coming out to talk here. But it's great to share this space with him and bowl so many overs in tandem. Jaddu keeps things extremely simple."

He continued:

"Never fusses about anything at all. We've had a lot of chat about bowling in the last couple of years. Even in this series at various phases, when Travis Head and Usman Khawaja rolling along in the last two games, our converations helped understand things a lot better."

