[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin turns into Thalapathy Vijay as RR share hilarious face swap video

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made it to Team India's final 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup 2023. He replaced Axar Patel, who was sidelined due to a quadriceps strain.

Reacting to Ashwin's inclusion in the squad for the showpiece event, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared a hilarious video on social media from the popular Tamil film 'Master'. Interestingly, they morphed Ashwin into Thalapathy Vijay.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli also featured in the video, courtesy of the face swap tool. The Rajasthan-based franchise captioned the post:

"Mission 2023 World Cup: Enter Ash Anna! 🇮🇳🫡."

Ravichandran Ashwin was not named in India's preliminary squad for World Cup 2023. Axar Patel suffered an injury during the Super 4's clash against Bangladesh at the Asia Cup 2023. It led to the team management recalling the seasoned campaigner to the ODI team.

Ashwin made his ODI comeback during the recently concluded three-match home series against Australia. The crafty spinner picked up a single wicket in the first encounter. He impressed many with his bowling exploits in the second fixture, bagging three scalps.

Ravichandran Ashwin has travelled to Guwhati with the Indian team for their warm-up match

Team India arrived in Guwhati for their first warm-up match of the World Cup 2023 on Thursday, September 28.

Even before the announcement of India's final squad, many fans were sure of Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion, as he was among the players who traveled to Guwahati.

The Men in Blue will face England in their first warm-up match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on September 30. They will then take on Australia in their second and final warm-up match at the Greenfield International Stadium on October 3.

India's final 15-member squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravichandran Ashwin.