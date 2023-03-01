WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja cleans up his bunny Marnus Labuschagne after no-ball error in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Ravindra Jadeja clean-bowled Marnus Labuschagne on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, March 1.

The incident took place in the 35th over when the left-arm spinner beat the Australian batter through his defense as India took their second wicket, leaving the visitors at 108/2.

This came after Labuschagne (31) survived a dismissal earlier in the fourth over following a no-ball from Jadeja. The right-hander grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He built up a partnership of 96 runs for the second wicket with Usman Khawaja to put Australia in the driving seat.

So far, Labuschagne has lost his wicket four times to Jadeja (overall five) and once to Ravichandran Ashwin in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jadeja, who scalped 17 wickets in the first two Tests, also dismissed Travis Head (9) leg before wicket as the visitors drew their first blood.

The 34-year-old, however, wasted a couple of reviews against Khawaja in the sixth and 10th overs, respectively.

Jadeja scores 4 as Team India bowled out for 109 in the first innings

Team India's batters failed to deliver in the first innings of the third Test. Virat Kohli top-scored with 22 runs, while Shubman Gill contributed 21. India got bundled out for 109 in 33.2 overs.

Matthew Kuhnemann picked up a fifer, while Nathan Lyon took three wickets. Meanwhile, Todd Murphy took Kohli's prized scalp.

In response, Australia were 120/2 after 40 overs, with Khawaja and stand-in captain Steve Smith at the crease. The visitors will now look to gain a decent lead in the first session in their bid to make a comeback in the four-Test series.

Team India are leading the series 2-0 following back-to-back wins in Nagpur and Delhi. Rohit Sharma and Co. won the opening Test against Australia by an innings and 132 runs.

The hosts then emerged victorious by six wickets in the second Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and take a 2-0 lead in the series.

