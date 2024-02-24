[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja cleans up England tail to provide India much-needed relief on Day 2 of fourth Test

Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja ended a frustrating period for the hosts by picking up each of England's final three wickets on Day 2 of the ongoing Test between the two sides in Ranchi on Saturday, February 24.

The overnight partnership of 57* between Ollie Robinson and Joe Root swelled further to 102, thanks to some counter-attacking batting from the visitors' No.9. However, Robinson tried one shot too many with a reverse-sweep off Jadeja and could only glove it to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, who took a fine reflex catch.

Here's the video of Robinson's dismissal:

Shoaib Bashir walked out to bat next, and one must have felt he would stick around with a well-set Joe Root at the other end. However, in the same over, the off-spinner tried a wild hoik across the line and lobbed it straight towards Rajat Patidar at short third man, who completed a simple catch.

Here's how Bashir was dismissed:

Ravindra Jadeja ended England's innings with James Anderson's dismissal by trapping the southpaw in front as the latter looked to play a scoop shot. Anderson, just like Robinson, opted for a review but to no avail.

Here's the video:

While 353 is a great first-innings score, England would be a tad disappointed losing their last three wickets for just six runs, leaving Joe Root stranded on 122*. India were staring down the barrel of a 400+ first-innings score from the visitors, but Ravindra Jadeja ensured that didn't happen.

India have an uphill task despite Ravindra Jadeja's three wickets

Variable bounce has already become a factor on the Ranchi pitch, which means that India will need to bat well to get past England's first-innings score. They have already lost skipper Rohit Sharma at the time of writing, edging one behind to Ben Foakes off the bowling of James Anderson.

Shubman Gill has joined Yashasvi Jaiswal, and the duo has been in great form lately. The hosts will need them to stitch a massive partnership and ensure the visitors don't get their teeth into the inexperienced middle order.

