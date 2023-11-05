[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja cleans up Temba Bavuma with an absolute peach during IND vs SA 2023 World Cup match

South African skipper Temba Bavuma failed to make a significant contribution with the bat as he was castled by a beautiful delivery from Ravindra Jadeja during India's match against the Proteas in the 2023 World Cup at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, November 5.

After losing Quinton de Kock early, Bavuma tried to absorb the pressure put by the Indian pacers and looked to bat deep. However, Jadeja produced a delivery out of the top drawer to send the opposition skipper packing for just 11 runs.

Pitching on a good length, the ball spun just enough to beat the defense of Temba Bavuma and crashed into the stumps. With a little bit of grip in the surface, Ravindra Jadeja was always going to be dangerous and that's exactly how it panned out for Bavuma.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Ravindra Jadeja makes further dents to South Africa's hopes

Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma had to get the Proteas off to a solid start as the target of 327 seemed to be a stiff one from the Men in Blue. However, Mohammed Siraj sent De Kock packing early on and the pressure just mounted further on South Africa.

Rassie van der Dussen found it tough to rotate strike against the Indian pacers in the powerplay and Bavuma couldn't lead by example. Aiden Markram has also departed at the time of writing.

The Proteas have already shown in the tournament that they feel a bit uncomfortable while chasing and needed Heinrich Klaasen to score big. However, Ravindra Jadeja took the big wicket of Klaasen and has arguably sealed the game in India's favor.

South Africa have already lost half their side for just 40 runs and the hosts seem to be the favorites to finish top of the points table. The Proteas have once again crumbled under pressure in a chase.