[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja on fire; sends back both Labuschagne and Carey in same over during IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

Ravindra Jadeja made further in-roads into Australia's batting line-up by sending back Marnus Labuchagne and Alex Carey in the same over during India's 2023 World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Jadeja had already dismissed Steve Smith with an absolute ripper earlier. After Smith left for 46 runs, Labuschagne this time tried to sweep the ball hard, but extra bounce meant that he could only get a faint edge on it. KL Rahul completed a fine catch to dismiss the batter for 27 runs.

Just a couple of balls later, Ravindra Jadeja got the ball to grip once again, this time beating the defense of Alex Carey as the latter was trapped in front for a duck. The southpaw did a good job by not reviewing as it showed three reds on the replay.

Dinesh Karthik had predicted Ravindra Jadeja to have a great outing

Veteran Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik has played his domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu and knows the conditions and the pitch in Chepauk inside out.

Just with a look at the pitch, Karthik had predicted that Jadeja would have an excellent day with the ball. It has turned out to be true as there has been enough grip for the left-arm spinner.

Here's what Karthik had posted on X before the game:

"This pitch will turn Jadeja to have a super day today 😊👍😉 #CricketWorldCup #INDvsAUS"

Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green's partnership is now key for Australia to get to a competitive score.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood