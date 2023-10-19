[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja gestures for the 'Best Fielder' medal after taking an absolute stunner in IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

Ravindra Jadeja proved why he is arguably the best fielder in the world by completing a spectacular catch in India's 2023 World Cup encounter against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

Mushfiqur Rahim made room nicely for a back-of-a-length delivery from Jasprit Bumrah and timed it to near perfection through the point region. He had almost assumed that the ball would rocket to the fence, but the batter's bad luck was that Jadeja was fielding at point.

Ravindra Jadeja quickly dove to his right and completed an outstanding catch with both hands. Whoever fields the best in the Indian team gets a medal after each World Cup game from their fielding coach T Dilip. Jadeja's celebration after that catch and gesturing towards the fielding coach suggested that he wanted that medal after the end of the game.

T Dilip also applauded Jadeja in return with a bright smile. Here's a video of the sensational grab:

India's fielding coach has happy headache after Ravindra Jadeja's catch

The Indian dressing room's Best Fielder Medal videos have gone viral on social media as the fans have been loving the way the team has been bonding behind the scenes and having that extra motivation to do well in the field during the World Cup.

KL Rahul already took a one-handed stunner earlier in the day when he moved swiftly to his left down the leg-side and completed the catch with his outstretched left hand. Ravindra Jadeja's screamer has made things interesting now as to whom T Dilip will hand the medal.

It has been the Men in Blue's sensational fielding that once again helped them come back in a game that was drifting away, thanks to the Bangladesh openers' 93-run stand. Rohit Sharma and co. will know that if they get off to a good start, they will be able to chase down the target of 257.