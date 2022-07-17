[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja grabs a stunning running catch to dismiss England captain Jos Butter in 3rd ODI 

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked up a stunning catch to dismiss England captain Jos Buttler in the third ODI at Old Trafford on Sunday, July 17.

After being reduced to 12/2, Buttler revived England's innings with a fine half-century. Just when it looked like Buttler would take the game away from the visitors, Jadeja plucked on to a fine catch to bring India back on track.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya troubled the English batters with a short pitch line. Buttler eventually fell into the trap, trying to take on the bouncer. The right-handed batter failed to get the timing right and it went to the right of the mid-wicket fielder.

Jadeja ran a few yards and then took a fine catch to end Buttler's stay in the middle. The southpaw made it look easy when it wasn't as he had to travel a good few meters to reach the ball.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns One of the best fielders ever - Ravi Jadeja.

England bowled out for 259 after Hardik Pandya's four-wicket haul

Mohammed Siraj gave India the perfect start after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first at Old Trafford. The Hyderabad-born pacer, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI, picked up two wickets in the second over to reduce England to 12/2.

Butter and Roy added 54 runs for the third wicket to steady the ship before the tourists bounced back. Liam Livingstone also played a good knock but he also struggled against Hardik Pandya's short-pitch line. They fell to two fine catches in the same over off Pandya as Jadeja excelled on the field.

David Willey and Craig Overton added 48 runs for the eighth wicket as England posted 259 runs on the board. Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4/24 while Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets.

With the series on the line, it remains to be seen if India will manage to chase down the target and win the series.

