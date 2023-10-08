[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja makes hilarious appeal to umpire on Ashwin's peach during IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

Ravindra Jadeja, whose fantastic fielding often has fans raving about it, produced a rather cheeky moment on the field with his antics during India's 2023 World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is known to have a bag of tricks up his sleeve and he produced a sensational carrom ball that beat Steve Smith's defense and just missed the off-stump. Ashwin was shocked as to how the ball missed the stump and wicketkeeper KL Rahul made a polite enquiry for a stumping.

Ravindra Jadeja was in the face of the umpire at square leg and funnily continued appealing to him. Here's the video:

Ravindra Jadeja had an incredible outing with the ball

Ravindra Jadeja once again proved just how handy he can be with the ball when there's a bit of grip in the pitch. The left-arm spinner completed his 10 overs against Australia with sensational figures of 3/28 and helped the Men in Blue restrict them to 199 inside their 50 overs.

David Warner and Steve Smith had given Australia a good platform and the latter was looking to cut loose after getting his eye in. However, Smith had to depart as he was cleaned up by an absolute beauty from Jadeja.

The left-arm spinner didn't stop there as he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne as well as Alex Carey in a span of three deliveries to put his team in the ascendancy. From 110/2, Australia slumped to 140/7 thanks to the pressure put on by the Indian spinners.

Some handy runs from Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the end ensured that the Aussies had a fighting total on the board. The likes of Adam Zampa would certainly not be easy to play on such a pitch and that makes India's start to their chase extremely crucial.