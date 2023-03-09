[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja provides crucial breakthrough as Steve Smith drags back onto the stumps in IND vs AUS 4th Test

Ravindra Jadeja provided a crucial breakthrough for Team India by dismissing Steve Smith on Day 1 of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad on Thursday, March 9.

The incident took place in the 64th over of Australia’s first innings, only the second after Tea. Jadeja bowled a flatter delivery around off. Smith (38) tried to play towards the off-side, but the ball kept going straight. It took an inside edge and crashed onto the stumps.

With the wicket, Jadeja also ended Smith’s 79-run partnership with Usman Khawaja for the third wicket, leaving the visitors at 151/3.

Watch the dismissal below:

Earlier in the day, Marnus Labuschagne (3) was also dismissed in a similar fashion by Mohammed Shami. Meanwhile, Travis Head (32) was the first batter to get out, caught by Jadeja off Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Steve Smith for the seventh time in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ravindra Jadeja once again dismissed his bunny Steve Smith for the seventh time in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The left-arm spinner has dismissed him thrice in the ongoing Test series, barring the second Test in Delhi.

BCCI @BCCI



gets Steve Smith out for 38



Australia down now!



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-4…



@mastercardindia A massive wicket in the context of the game! @imjadeja gets Steve Smith out for 38Australiadown now!Follow the match A massive wicket in the context of the game!@imjadeja gets Steve Smith out for 38 💪Australia 3️⃣ down now!Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-4…@mastercardindia https://t.co/MqPqOZ15pr

Despite getting a good start, Smith once again failed to deliver in the four-Test series. He has scored just 135 runs in his seven innings.

Meanwhile, the visitors will now look to score big after getting a decent start in the fourth Test. They recently won the third Test by nine wickets in Indore.

A win for Australia will help them level the series 2-2 and gain a psychological advantage ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in the UK in June. Team India, on the other hand, must win the fourth Test to qualify for the WTC final.

If the hosts lose, Sri Lanka will have an outside chance to edge India and qualify for the summit clash. They are currently playing a two-match Test series in New Zealand.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes