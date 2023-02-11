[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja rattles Steve Smith's stumps on a no-ball, India return to play again after celebrating win in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Ravindra Jadeja had an almost perfect return to Test cricket in the first game of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. He took a five-wicket haul in the first innings, scored a fifty with the bat and then scalped two more wickets in the second innings.

However, the one thing that Jadeja would like to improve on is his frequency of no-balls. It is rare to see a spinner overstep in cricket, but Jadeja bowled a total of four no-balls in the two innings of the Nagpur Test against Australia.

One of the four no-balls was in the second innings when Australia were nine wickets down. Ravindra Jadeja rattled the stumps of Steve Smith and started celebrating a win, but the umpire then declared it a no-ball, forcing the Indian team to bowl again.

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labuschagne twice in the Nagpur Test match

As mentioned earlier, Jadeja had an almost perfect outing at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. He announced his return to international cricket by picking up a five-wicket haul on Day 1 of the Test match. He did not allow world number one batter Marnus Labuschagne to complete his maiden Test half-century on Indian soil and sent him back to the dressing room when he was on 49.

In the second innings, Jadeja trapped Marnus plumb in front of his stumps when he was batting on 17. Later in the innings, the Indian spinners accounted for Australian skipper Pat Cummins' wicket. He could have ended up with an eight-wicket haul, but a no-ball kept his tally down to seven wickets.

Mohammed Shami trapped Scott Boland in front of his stumps to take the 10th wicket for India and seal an innings win.

The next match of the India vs Australia series will start on February 17 in Delhi.

