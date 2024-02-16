[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja's vigil comes to an end with a soft dismissal off Joe Root in 3rd IND vs ENG Test 

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed in the early stages of Day 2 of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Friday, February 16. The left-handed batter could only add a couple of runs to his overnight score of 110 before his innings came to an end, courtesy of a simple caught and bowled dismissal off Joe Root's bowling.

Jadeja had played a starring role in Team India's dominance on Day 1, recording his second hundred on home turf. The all-rounder had shared crucial partnerships with Rohit Sharma and Sarfaraz Khan after coming in at No. 5 with the score reading 33-3.

England bowlers kept things tight to begin Day 2 as Indian batters could score only five runs in 5.4 overs before Jadeja's dismissal. Joe Root, coming around the wicket, bowled a fullish delivery which the left-handed batter tried to whip it onto the on side. However, the ball caught the outside half off the bat, resulting in a tame return catch for the bowler.

Have a look at the dismissal here:

The all-rounder's knock included nine fours and two sixes as he faced 225 deliveries in the innings. Despite his heroics, he was involved in a controversial run out in the dying stages of the opening day that saw debutant Sarfaraz Khan's maiden innings being cut short.

Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal leaves India at 331-7 in the first innings

Team India were on course to byapss the 400-run mark with ease after losing only five wickets on Day 1. However, England have responded well by sending back the overnight pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav inside the first half hour of play on Day 2. James Anderson had claimed the nightwatchman's wicket with a caught behind dismissal to claim his first wicket of the Test.

As a result of the twin strike, Team India are placed at 331-7 in the first innings. Currently, it is the pair of Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin batting out in the middle.

How many runs will Team India finish with at the end of the first innings in Rajkot? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App