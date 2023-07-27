[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja takes a stunner as Mukesh Kumar claims maiden ODI wicket in 1st ODI vs WI

Team India debutant Mukesh Kumar claimed his maiden ODI wicket courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional fielding during the first ODI against the West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The right-arm pacer earned his cap after Mohammed Siraj was rested from the series due to a sore ankle. Receiving his ODI cap from Jadeja prior to the toss, he kickstarted his career with a maiden over.

Mukesh was able to make the most of the extra bounce with his ability to hit the deck, troubling the West Indies batters in the process. Following an early breakthrough by Hardik Pandya in the form of Kyle Mayers' wicket, West Indies were rebuilding well under Brandon King and Alick Athanaze. However, Mukesh Kumar put a halt to the proceedings in the eighth over of the innings.

Athanaze attempted to go over the off-side infield, but the extra bounce got the better of him as he could not get a decent connection. Ravindra Jadeja, stationed at point, jumped full-length with precise timing to claim the catch.

Mukesh also made a solid impression on his Test debut as well at the Queen's Park Oval. He is expected to feature in the upcoming five-match T20I series as well.

West Indies reduced to 52/3 after the first powerplay courtesy of Mukesh Kumar and bowlers' heroics

Mukesh Kumar was close to getting his second wicket in quick succession after an LBW appeal against West Indies skipper Shai Hope, which was turned down by the umpire. India, however, rightly opted against the review due to the extra bounce on the surface.

The visitors did not have to wait long for the third wicket as Shardul Thakur breached Brandon King's defence with a delivery that just stayed a bit low than expected. The ball got through below King's bat and hit the middle stump to put West Indies in trouble.

At the end of the first powerplay, West Indies are placed at 52/3. The returning Shimron Hetmyer is currently at the crease alongside Shai Hope. Mukesh Kumar has already bowled five overs in his first spell, with figures of 1/22 to show for his work.

How many wickets will the debutant end up with on his ODI debut? Let us know what you think.